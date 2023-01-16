CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)Ryan Cornish scored 16 points as Dartmouth beat Harvard 60-59 on Monday.

Cornish shot 5 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Big Green (7-12, 3-2 Ivy League). Dame Adelekun scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day recorded 11 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Crimson (11-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Evan Nelson, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Idan Tretout added 12 points for Harvard. In addition, Justice Ajogbor finished with eight points.

