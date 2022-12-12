GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Brady Danielson had 14 points in North Dakota’s 99-48 victory against North Central (MN) on Monday night.

Danielson shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-7). Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Nero recorded 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

The Rams (0-2) were led by Kayden Sund, who recorded 10 points. Micah Filer added nine points, six rebounds and two steals for North Central (MN). In addition, Tanner Holtman had nine points and four steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.