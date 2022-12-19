DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Clarence O. Daniels II recorded 30 points as New Hampshire beat Holy Cross 78-60 on Monday night.

Daniels also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (5-6). Nick Johnson scored 20 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Matt Herasme recorded 18 points and shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Crusaders (3-9) were led by Joseph Octave, who posted 19 points. Holy Cross also got 13 points from Nolan Dorsey. In addition, Gerrale Gates finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.