PITTSBURGH (AP)Freshman guard Trevor Keels scored a career-high 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 21 and No. 4 Duke clinched at least a share of its 13th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title under coach Mike Krzyzewski with an 86-56 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

In the retiring coach’s last true road game, the Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3) wasted little time making sure Krzyzewski would pick up his ACC-record 201st road win, taking a 13-point lead before the game was four minutes old.

Duke won its seventh straight to earn at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the first time since 2010.

John Hugley led the Panthers (11-19, 6-13) with 19 points as Pitt dropped its third straight following a three-game winning streak.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 91, NO. 16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a rout of Southern California.

Justin Kier scored 12 points as the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2) rebounded from a double-digit loss at Colorado over the weekend.

Max Agbonkpolo scored 14 points, and Drew Petersen and Chevez Goodwin had 10 points each as the second-place Trojans (25-5, 14-5) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

The Trojans fell into a second-place tie in the conference standings with UCLA. The winner of Saturday’s game between Los Angeles rivals will finish alone in second place.

TCU 74, NO. 6 KANSAS 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume with a second consecutive win over a top-10 team.

The Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) secured the game during a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left.

Kansas (23-6, 12-4), with consecutive losses for the first time this season, went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 standings with an extra game to play.

Emmanuel Miller added 11 points for TCU, which has won three of four since a three-game losing streak that had its NCAA hopes in jeopardy.

NO. 7 KENTUCKY 83, MISSISSIPPI 72

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points and Kentucky beat Mississippi in its home finale.

TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points off the bench for Kentucky (24-6, 13-4 Southeastern Conference), which shot 60% from the field. The Wildcats finished unbeaten at home.

Matthew Murrell made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 25 points for the Rebels (13-17, 4-13), who dropped their third in a row and seventh in eight games. They fell to 2-56 lifetime in Lexington.

NO. 10 WISCONSIN 70, NO. 8 PURDUE 67

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left and finished with a career-high 17 points as Wisconsin beat Purdue and clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) has won five straight and now has at least a share of its 20th Big Ten regular-season title. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

Jaden Ivey scored 22, Zach Edey had 17 and Stefan Stefanovic 11 for Purdue (24-6, 13-6), which lost its second straight.

NO. 11 VILLANOVA 76, NO. 9 PROVIDENCE 74

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Caleb Daniels scored 20 points, Eric Dixon scored 15 and Collin Gillespie had 14 as Villanova beat Providence in a fantastic Big East matchup.

The Big East champion Friars (24-4, 14-3) and Wildcats could not shake each other over the final furious minutes. Providence’s A.J. Reeves hit a 3-pointer from long distance that brought the Friars within 62-60. Justin Moore hit a 3 for Villanova, and that was answered by one from Providence’s Jared Bynum.

Justin Minaya buried a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left that pulled Providence within 69-68. But the Wildcats (22-7, 15-4) survived Providence’s press and sealed the win from the free-throw line.

Bynum scored 19 points for the Friars.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 75, GEORGIA 68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Tennessee the lead early in the second half, and the Vols overcame a slow start to beat struggling Georgia.

Kennedy Chandler had 16 points for the Vols (22-7, 13-4 Southeastern Conference).

Georgia (6-24, 1-16) suffered its 10th consecutive loss since beating Alabama on Jan. 25, its only SEC win. The Bulldogs have lost 18 of 19 games. Aaron Cook led Georgia with 17 points and Kario Oquendo had 16.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 71, CINCINNATI 53

HOUSTON (AP) – Fabian White Jr. had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as Houston beat Cincinnati and clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Josh Carlton had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore each added 12 points for Houston (25-4, 14-2 AAC).

The Cougars won their fifth straight game and claimed the conference’s regular-season title for the third time in four seasons.

Mike Saunders Jr. scored 14 points, and John Newman III added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (17-13, 7-10), who lost their fourth straight.

NEBRASKA 78, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25.

C.J. Wilcher added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting for the Huskers.

E.J. Liddell had 27 points and 14 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season, for Ohio State (18-9, 11-7).

