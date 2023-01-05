BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and short-handed Colorado rolled to a 68-41 victory over Oregon on Thursday night.

Colorado (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), coming off an 80-76 loss to struggling California, got its sixth win in seven games after holding Oregon to 26.9% shooting and just three assists.

Da Silva had 15 points in each half and finished 11 of 17 from the floor. Julian Hammond III added 16 points and Nique Clifford had 13. Da Silva and Hammond combined for six of the Buffaloes’ seven 3-pointers. KJ Simpson, who averages a team-high 18.7 points per game, did not play due to illness.

Quincy Guerrier scored 10 points for Oregon (8-7, 2-2), which missed its first 13 3-pointers before making one with 3:29 left. The Ducks were also 12 of 21 from the free-throw line.

It was the Ducks’ lowest scoring output of the season and its worse loss since a 24-point defeat to then 20th-ranked UConn on Nov. 24.

Colorado never trailed and closed the first half on a 24-11 run for an 18-point halftime lead. Hammond’s 3-pointer capped a 22-15 run that stretched the Buffaloes’ lead to 59-34 with about seven minutes left. Da Silva had 11 points during the span, and his second dunk of the game with 3:29 left made it 63-36.

Colorado hosts Oregon State on Saturday. Oregon plays at Utah on Saturday.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25