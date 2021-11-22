CSU Bakersfield breezes past Colorado College 99-54

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Shaun Williams had 15 points to lead five Cal State Bakersfield players in double figures as the Roadrunners routed Colorado College 99-54 on Monday night.

Travis Henson, Antavion Collum and Justin McCall added 12 points apiece for the Roadrunners (2-2). Ivan Reynolds chipped in with 11 points.

Scott Ruegg had 13 points for the Tigers.

