Crystal Palace-Watford Preview

Watford manager Roy Hodgson is looking forward to meeting his former employers Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Hornets sit four points adrift of safety after a 1-0 win at Aston Villa last time out, with Hodgson tasked with staving off relegation with 14 games remaining.

His next opportunity to pick up points comes against Palace, who he managed for four years, and the Englishman had only positive words to say about the Eagles.

“Palace are doing well, they’ve improved the team and brought some very good players into the club,” he said. “Furthermore they still have the basis of that experience that I was able to use when I was there.

“Nothing miffs me about Crystal Palace because I spent four very good years there.

“I was given the support the club was able to give me. Luckily they’ve been able to give Patrick (Vieira) even more support, certainly in terms of money and the players they could buy.”

Vieira’s side fell to a late 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in their last game, leaving them in 13th – eight points clear of Watford – and the French manager was also very complimentary of his opposite number.

“I think the foundations of this football club are really solid and I think Roy was one of the people who put those in place to allow the next manager to come and work,” Vieira said.

“He brought stability to this football club and players with experience and that allowed me to come to this football club and count on some of those who know the club really well.

“That is what I think he left this football club.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Watford – Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis has been involved in 58 per cent of Watford’s 24 Premier League goals this season (9 goals, 5 assists), the highest ratio of any player in the competition this term.

Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 16 Premier League away games against promoted sides, scoring eight and assisting five. This will be Zaha’s first Premier League game against former manager Roy Hodgson; Zaha has appeared in more of Hodgson’s starting XIs than anyone else in the Premier League (127) and is the top scorer (34) in the competition under him.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– None of the seven victories in Premier League games between Crystal Palace and Watford have been by more than a one-goal margin – it’s the most victories a Premier League fixture has seen without any of them being by more than one goal.

– Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League home games – no team has ever failed to keep a clean sheet in 18 consecutive home matches in the competition. The last top-flight side to do so were Blackpool, who went 20 top-flight home games without a shutout between April 1971 and April 2011 (17 in the Premier League).

– Crystal Palace have won just once away from home in the Premier League this season and are winless in seven on the road (D4 L3) since beating Man City 2-0 in October. They’ve drawn their last three away league games, last having a longer such run in the top-flight between December 1991 and February 1992 (5).

– Watford have kept as many clean sheets in their four Premier League games under Roy Hodgson (2) as they had in their 36 previous top-flight games combined. The Hornets are looking to secure back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since July 2020.

– Only Norwich City (15) have failed to score in more different Premier League games than Watford this season (12). The Hornets haven’t managed to score more than once in any of their last 11 league games (6 goals in total) since a 4-2 loss to Leicester in November.