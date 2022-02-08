Crystal Palace-Norwich City Preview

Dean Smith has called on his Norwich City side to become more “streetwise” in their bid to escape relegation from the Premier League.

City have won back-to-back matches in the top flight, and three out of three in all competitions, to climb out of the relegation zone ahead of the midweek round of games.

Norwich’s improvement since Smith replaced Daniel Farke in November is clear to see, but the former Aston Villa boss accepts that there are still areas to work on.

“Game management is something that we speak about quite a bit,” said Smith ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Crystal Palace.

“Players will have watched, learned and experienced other teams get to be good at game management and I think that is a natural progression for a team to learn things like that.

“They have to be streetwise. It is a league we are playing in where there are a lot of streetwise players in amongst it and if you don’t learn very quickly, then you can lose out.”

Palace eased to a 3-0 win when the sides last met in December, but the Eagles enter this latest contest winless in three league outings and looking over their shoulder.

Like opposite number Smith, Palace boss Patrick Vieira is hoping to iron out some issues over the remaining three months of the campaign.

“We’ve lost points, made mistakes and still need to improve,” he said. “Overall, where we are, I’m quite pleased with it.

“But it’s important for us to do better and win more matches. Playing good football and playing well and creating chances is not enough.

“We need to be more ruthless. We need to defend better and if we do that, I’ll be happier.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Norwich City – Josh Sargent

Sargent missed Norwich’s FA Cup win against Wolves through illness and remains doubtful for this visit of Palace in the league.

After becoming the first City player to score more than once in a single Premier League game since August 2019 last time out, Smith will hope to have the American available.

Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard

Edouard scored in Palace’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool last time out in the Premier League and has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four games in the competition.

That is more goals and assists combined than the striker managed in his first 15 games in the English top flight, when directly involved in four goals.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Norwich are winless in six Premier League matches against Palace (D2 L4) since a 1-0 win back in November 2013 under Chris Hughton.

– Palace have only lost two of their last 20 league meetings with Norwich (W11 D7), with both defeats coming at Carrow Road, in 2007-08 and 2013-14.

– In their Football League history, the only team Norwich have beaten more often in league football than Palace (43 wins) are QPR (50), while Palace have more league wins against Norwich (47) than any other side.

– Only Burnley (none) have won fewer Premier League away games this season than Crystal Palace (one), with the Eagles’ sole victory on the road this term coming at reigning champions and current league leaders Manchester City in October.

– Nine of Palace’s 34 goals conceded in the Premier League this season have been from outside the box, a league-high for both total and percentage (26 per cent) in the competition this term.