Crystal Palace-Liverpool Preview

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool cannot pass up any opportunity to pick up points as they prepare to host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Klopp’s men added a third win, to go alongside their draw with Chelsea, as they defeated Leeds United 3-0 last time out.

Liverpool are on the longest unbeaten run in England’s top four tiers (14) and have won each of their last eight against Palace.

However, Klopp warned his side that they must avoid complacency if they are to compete in this year’s Premier League title race.

“I am not too much in the other teams’ situations, but it’s a good start for us,” Klopp told reporters at Friday’s news conference.

“We have played some good football but if you want to be around the top spots you have to and you cannot waste points. That’s how it is. We just have to keep going.”

Palace, however, will travel to Anfield in fine spirits, having crushed Tottenham 3-0 to collect their first win of the season last Saturday.

Despite losing their last four visits to Liverpool in the competition, Patrick Vieira fancies his chances while appreciating the quality of Klopp’s team.

“We know their strength, what their front players are capable of doing,” Vieira said.

“We know them well, we can’t be surprised by the way they’re performing week in, week out.

“We just have to be prepared, go to the field with personality and try and give them problems. There is a weakness on their side we can try to exploit.

“To exploit that we have to be brave and to try and get something from the game. If we go there and think about defending for 90 minutes they will score goals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace – no player has ever scored in nine consecutive games against a single opponent in the competition.

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke has scored five goals in four Premier League games at Anfield as an opposing player, more than he did in 13 games at the ground when playing for the Reds (4). Only Andrew Cole (8) has ever scored more goals as a visiting player against Liverpool in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (20), with a league-high four of these also being big chances. He’s created at least five chances in each of his last three Premier League appearances – since 2003-04, only three players have ever done so in four or more consecutive appearances in the division: Mesut Özil (November 2015), Emiliano Buendía (December 2019) and Kevin De Bruyne (September 2020).

·Odsonne Édouard has been directly involved in 21 goals in his last 24 league appearances (17 goals, 4 assists), netting twice on his Crystal Palace debut last time out.

·Crystal Palace earned their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham last time out. So far under Patrick Vieira this term, the average starting place of the Eagles’ opponents in the Premier League has been 3rd, with Liverpool also starting the day of this match in third position in the table.

·Liverpool have had more shots than any other Premier League side this season (100). Their 30 attempts against Leeds last time out brought up their 100, making them just the second side since 2003-04 to have 100+ shots in their first four games of a season, after Chelsea in 2009-10 (109).

·After winning three consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool between 2014-15 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last four visits to Anfield in the competition.