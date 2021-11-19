Crystal Palace-Burnley Preview

Patrick Vieira is demanding even more from his Crystal Palace players as they look to continue building momentum when they travel to Burnley on Saturday.

The Eagles followed up a hugely impressive 2-0 win at Manchester City with a victory by the same scoreline against Wolves before the two-week hiatus.

Vieira’s men are unbeaten in six games and are just two points off sixth-place Manchester United ahead of their meeting with Burnley.

The international break came at a bad time for in-form Palace, but Vieira is hopeful that his side can pick up from where they left off at Turf Moor.

“The good news for us is everybody is back with no injuries from the international break and that is good,” the Arsenal midfield legend said.

“It’s important to keep challenging ourselves. It’s important for me and the staff to demand even more from the players. They still have a lot to give to the team and we want to keep winning.”

Burnley find themselves in the relegation zone with 11 games played, but they beat Brentford 2-1 and held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in their last two matches.

Sean Dyche has been impressed by what he has seen from opposite number Vieira so far, but he warned the Frenchman to savour the good times while they last.

“I met him recently by chance and I did remind him to enjoy it now because it doesn’t last forever – I’ve been down that road,” Dyche said.

“I don’t think he’s naive. I think he has been around the game long enough and he won’t think they are the real deal, a done deal or anything like that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Matej Vydra

Maxwell Cornet has been superb for Burnley in a forward role, but he was involved in both of the Ivory Coast’s recent internationals and may not be fully fit. That could possibly open the door for Vydra, the late hero against Chelsea, to come into the side. He managed more shots than any Burnley player last time out despite playing just 20 minutes, suggesting he feels he has a point to prove.

Crystal Palace – Conor Gallagher

Chelsea loanee Gallagher has earned rave reviews after scoring four goals and setting up two more in six Premier League appearances for Palace. Those six direct goal involvements, which includes goals in back-to-back matches, are two more than he managed in 30 games for West Brom last season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Burnley have won their last three Premier League games against Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each. The Clarets have only won four league games in a row against the Eagles once, winning their first four against them between 1969 and 1971.

– None of the eight top-flight meetings between Burnley and Crystal at Turf Moor have ended as a draw – the Clarets have won five and Palace three, with last season ending 1-0 to Burnley thanks to a Chris Wood goal.

– The team scoring first has gone on to win each of the last 10 Premier League meetings between Burnley and Crystal Palace, since the Clarets went 2-0 ahead before losing 3-2 in January 2015.

– Burnley’s win against Brentford in their last home league match ended the Clarets’ 14-game winless run at Turf Moor in the Premier League. They last won back-to-back home league games in December 2020.

– The Clarets have won more points (five) and scored more goals (six) in their last three Premier League games than they had in their previous 11 combined (three points, five goals).