Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has warned his players they cannot rely solely on fit-again Wilfried Zaha to end their long winless run.

Zaha will make his return from a four-game injury absence in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Palace have drawn three and lost one of their four games in Ivory Coast international Zaha’s absence, scoring three times.

Indeed, since the start of last season, Palace have won just 10 per cent of the league games Zaha has missed (1/10), compared to 31 per cent he has featured in (16/52).

While his return this weekend is welcome, Vieira hopes other members of his squad step up at Villa Park.

“He is one more weapon I would say. There is no doubt about his quality, self-belief,” Vieira said. “Wilfried can score goals from individual quality he shows during games, but the responsibility of players around him has to be massive as well.

“We can’t put all our hopes on one player. I want everyone to perform as best they can. A lot of players can give more to the team to allow Wilfried to score those goals.”

Twelfth-place Palace are winless in eight league games, albeit five of those finishing all square – including the past three in a row.

Villa are four points better off in 11th place after snapping a three-game losing run with victory over Everton last time out, but they are without four players against Palace.

Providing an update on Friday, Villa head coach Unai Emery said: “Jed Steer, the (back-up) goalkeeper, is out injured. Diego Carlos is not ready for tomorrow.

“(Philippe) Coutinho is out as well and (Leander) Dendoncker is not ready due to personal circumstances.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

England international Watkins’ successful penalty against Everton last weekend made him the first Aston Villa player to score in five successive Premier League appearances. Watkins has eight league goals this term and could become the first Villa player to reach double figures in back-to-back seasons since Christian Benteke (2012-13 to 2014-15).

Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta is one of those Vieira would have been referring to when calling on others to do more to ease the load on returning leading goalscorer Zaha. The French striker is pushing for a start this weekend – what would be his seventh of the season – but he has scored just one goal in 20 Premier League appearances.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– Draw specialists Palace’s eight games without a win in 2023 is the longest such run of any Premier League side, with their most recent victory coming against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

– Villa have lost their past two home matches by the same 4-2 scoreline, meanwhile, and have won just one of their past four at Villa Park in the league.

– The Villans have lost just one of their 10 Premier League home games against Palace, with four of them ending level, and another tight game can be expected on Saturday.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Aston Villa 41.7 per cent

Crystal Palace 29.2 per cent

Draw 29.1 per cent