WACO, Texas (AP)LJ Cryer scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures, and ninth-ranked Baylor beat West Virginia 79-65 on Monday night.

Cryer was 8 for 11 from 3-point range to lead the Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11 after an 0-3 start in the conference.

Adam Flagler added 13 points and Jalen Bridges had 12 for Baylor, which shot 51% from the floor and was 14 for 27 from 3-point range. Keyonte George led the Bears with nine rebounds and seven assists.

It was the Bears’ defense that allowed them to take control.

West Virginia (15-11, 4-9) made seven field goals in a row to build an 18-11 lead with 11:38 to go in the first half, but they were 2 for 18 the rest of the half, including an 0 for 11 stretch that lasted 8:51. Baylor outscored West Virginia 19-6 during that span and carried a 36-29 lead into halftime.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 17 points to lead West Virginia, which was 7 for 21 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers dropped their second straight despite winning the rebounding battle 29-25, including an 14-11 edge on the offensive end. West Virginia also took advantage of Baylor miscues to the tune of 18-4 on points off turnovers, but it couldn’t withstand the Bears’ onslaught from outside.

Baylor: The Bears had reason to be concerned about Monday being a trap game after an emotional road win over then-No. 17 TCU and with their next three games coming against No. 5 Kansas, No. 12 Kansas State and No. 6 Texas. But they overcame a flat and sloppy start and never trailed after a Flagler 3-pointer with 8:08 left in the first half.

UP NEXT

West Virginia will begin a two-game homestand Saturday against Texas Tech.

Baylor will open a two-game trip Saturday against No. 5 Kansas.

