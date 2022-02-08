Crosby scores 499th, Pens beat Bruins to snap 4-game skid

BOSTON (AP)Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen scored twice in a span of 28 seconds in the second period and Crosby added another score with 7:07 left in the frame, moving him within one goal of joining Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to score 500 goals in the regular season.

Tristan Jarry stopped 43 shots for the Penguins, and Bryan Rust scored into an empty net with 1:29 left in the third as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game winless streak.

David Pastrnak scored twice for the Bruins, who outshot the Penguins 45-25 but couldn’t get anything past Jarry after the first period. Jeremy Swayman finished with 21 saves.

DEVILS 7, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Michael McLeod scored twice and New Jersey beat Montreal to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Devils also got goals from Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Tatar in his first game back in Montreal.

Brett Kulak had Montreal’s lone goal.

Jon Gillies stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Devils. Montreal’s Cayden Primeau allowed seven goals on 34 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CAPITALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) – Boone Jenner scored his 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining and Columbus posted a wild victory over Washington.

Jenner scored less than two minutes after Washington’s Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. The Blue Jackets rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.

Patrik Laine scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season, Trey Fix-Wolansky gave Columbus its first lead in his NHL debut and Adam Boqvist added a goal and an assist. Laine also assisted Jenner’s winner, and Gustav Nyquist had two assists.

Elvis Merzlikins made 29 stops for the Blue Jackets, who began a season-long, five-game road trip with their third consecutive road win.

Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who lost their second in a row and for the fourth time in six games, all in regulation. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 15th goal of the season and Wilson had his 19th. Garnet Hathaway also scored for Washington.

Capitals all-time leading scorer Alex Ovechkin recorded his 30th assist in his return from the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

SENATORS 4, HURRICANES 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Brady Tkachuk snapped a 15-game scoring drought with a pair of goals, leading Ottawa past Carolina.

Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, and Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 42 shots.

Andrei Svechnikov, Brendan Smith and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta faced 31 shots.

JETS 2, WILD 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal as Winnipeg halted Minnesota’s six-game winning streak.

It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season.

Nate Schmidt added an empty-net goal for the Jets and Kyle Connor had a pair of assists.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots for Minnesota, which entered the game on a season-high, 10-game point streak (9-1-1)). A season-best, six-game point streak on the road also ended (5-1-1).

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, OILERS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout, leading Vegas to its third straight win.

Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights.

The Oilers have lost two of their last three.

CANUCKS 5, COYOTES 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and notched his 400th career points in Vancouver’s win over Arizona.

Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat each added a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Conor Garland and Brock Boeser also scored, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson finished with three assists in his first game against his former team.

Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes.

Thatcher Demko made 35 saves for the Canucks. Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 of 29 shots for the Coyotes.

