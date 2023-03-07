PITTSBURGH (AP)Sidney Crosby’s power-play goal 2:45 into overtime finished off a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins slipped by the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins trailed the Blue Jackets, who began the night with the NHL’s worst record, by four early in the second period but found a way to win for the fifth time in six games.

Jason Zucker had two goals, and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin had three assists, and Crosby and Rickard Rakell added two each. Casey DeSmith stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing an ineffective Tristan Jarry early in the second period. Jarry gave up four goals on 12 shots.

Guentzel, Zucker and Heinen scored in a 3:38 span early in the third period to pull the Penguins even. Crosby’s 28th goal of the season – a blast from the left circle – in the extra period allowed Pittsburgh to escape.

Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, Liam Foudy and Lane Pederson all scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped all seven shots he faced before leaving due to illness after the first period. Michael Hutchinson came on and had 35 saves.

HURRICANES 4, CANADIENS 3, SO

MONTREAL (AP) – Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout to lift Carolina to its third straight win.

Brent Burns and Teuvo Teraivainen also scored in the tiebreaker for the Hurricanes, and Rem Pitlick and Nick Suzuki tallied for the Canadiens.

Jaccob Slavin, Brady Skjei and Jesper Fast had goals in regulation, and Brett Pesce had two assists for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, who have won eight of their last 10. Carolina moved four points ahead of second-place New Jersey in the division.

Antti Raanta started and gave up two goals on 10 shots in the first period before leaving with an apparent injury. Frederik Andersen started the second and finished with 13 saves.

Michael Pezzetta and Alex Belzile each had a goal and an assist, Mike Hoffman also scored and Chris Tierney had two assists for the Canadiens, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1). Jake Allen finished with 36 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Auston Matthews scored on a power play with 2:53 remaining to lift Toronto.

Michael Bunting tied it on a rebound with 4:50 to play, and Calle Jarnkrok and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and a stitched-up Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which is now 17-4-3 since Jan. 7. Vitek Vanecek had 21 saves for the Devils.

ISLANDERS 3, SABRES 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Josh Bailey and Hudson Fasching each had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead New York.

Casey Cizikas also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the Islanders improved to 10-3-3 in their past 16 games. New York is in position for the first wild-card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 36 saves for the Sabres, who have lost four of five.

PANTHERS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as Florida ended Vegas’ three-game winning streak.

Ryan Lomberg and Aleksander Barkov each scored a goal for the Panthers, who have now won two in a row as they kept pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Florida is 4-1-0 all-time against the Golden Knights in Sunrise.

Shea Theodore scored the lone goal of the game for Vegas. Adin Hill made 40 saves.

FLAMES 1, WILD 0, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Tyler Toffoli scored in fourth round of the shootout to lift Calgary.

Freddy Gaudreau tallied for Minnesota and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary in the third round, Matt Boldy then missed a backhander for Minnesota to set the state for Toffoli to win it.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon appeared to have scored the game-winner with 1:36 remaining in overtime when he buried Ryan Hartman’s rebound. The play was reviewed, however, and it was deemed Spurgeon was offside.

Gustavsson made 26 saves for Minnesota, and Jacob Markstrom stopped all 40 shots in net for Calgary for his first shutout of the year.

LIGHTNING 5, FLYERS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov each had two goals and an assist and Tampa Bay snapped a five-game losing streak.

Ross Colton also scored, Mikhail Sergachev had two assists and Alexei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning. They had been 0-4-1 since a 3-0 victory in Detroit on Feb. 25.

Morgan Frost and Brendan Lemieux scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 34 saves. The Flyers have lost five of six.

KRAKEN 5, DUCKS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Jared McCann scored his fifth goal in the past five games, Daniel Sprong scored for the first time since Jan. 17, and Seattle won its fifth straight.

Jamie Oleksiak, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle. Matty Beniers had two assists and extended his lead as the top scoring rookie in the league. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves to win his fourth straight decision.

Trevor Zegras and Max Comtois scored for Anaheim, which ended a five-game point streak. John Gibson had 26 saves.

COYOTES 6, BLUES 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Travis Boyd had two goals and an assist in the third period, Karel Vejmelka stopped 40 shots and Arizona beat St. Louis.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, and Christian Fischer, Nich Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington had 21 saves. The Blues have lost eight of their last nine.

AVALANCHE 6, SHARKS 0

DENVER (AP) – Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and three assists to help Colorado snap a three-game slide.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Denis Malgin and Artturi Lehkonen also got into the goal-scoring act. The Avalanche outshot the Sharks by a 43-13 margin, including 19-2 in the opening period when they took a 3-0 lead.

Alexandar Georgiev registered his fourth shutout this season.

Kaapo Kahkonen had a rough evening in goal for the Sharks and was pulled early in the second period after allowing five goals on 24 shots. James Reimer took over and allowed one.

—

