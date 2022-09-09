SAN DIEGO (AP)Jake Cronenworth singled home the winning run off Heath Hembree with one out in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on a wet Friday night to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West.

The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. The Padres jumped into the second NL wild-card spot ahead of Philadelphia.

Juan Soto started out as the automatic runner on second base in the 10th and the Dodgers intentionally walked Manny Machado. One out later, Cronenworth singled to right field off Hembree (3-1) to bring in Soto and raised his arms at first base.

Adrian Morejon (4-0) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Trayce Thompson and Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who can clinch a playoff spot Saturday for the 10th straight season.

The start was delayed 45 minutes due to rain from Tropical Storm Kay. It was drizzling at first pitch and that continued for about three innings before the weather cleared up.

Freeman homered off Mike Clevinger into a beer deck in center field with two outs in the first, his 18th. Thompson’s homer to left with one out in the fourth, his ninth, gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead. Thompson played in six games with the Padres early this season before being designated for assignment and opting to become a free agent.

San Diego tied it at 4 in the fifth when Soto drew a one-out walk and scored when right fielder Mookie Betts booted Machado’s single for a two-base error. Dodgers pitcher Dustin May committed an error on Josh Bell’s grounder, putting runners on first and third, but retired the next two batters to end the threat.

Trent Grisham gave San Diego a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer off May into the home run porch in the right field corner with one out in the second. It was his 17th.

May, who lost to the Padres a week earlier at Dodger Stadium, allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Clevinger also went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out four and walking one.

ROSTER MOVES

The Padres placed C Austin Nola on the paternity list and selected the contract of OF Luis Liberato from Triple-A El Paso. They also designated C Cam Gallagher for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Max Muncy sat out after having a cortisone shot in his left knee. Manager Dave Roberts said Muncy might be able to pinch-hit on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (5-7, 2.29 ERA) and Padres LHP Blake Snell (6-8, 3.73) are scheduled to start the middle game of the series Saturday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports