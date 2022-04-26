MUNICH (AP)American Maxime Cressy ended a seven-match losing streak at tour-level by beating sixth-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Cressy hadn’t won since reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January. He will next face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Hugo Gaston defeated another American, Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5 to progress.

Also, Germany’s Oscar Otte eased past Serbian qualifier Marko Topo 6-1, 6-2 and will next face third-seeded Reilly Opelka.

Several other matches were pushed back to Wednesday, when top-seeded Alexander Zverev will face Danish player Holger Rune in his first match at the clay-court tournament.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports