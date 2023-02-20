TURIN, Italy (AP)Cremonese came close to ending a season-long winless streak in Serie A but was held at Torino to 2-2 on Monday.

No team has ever ended a season in the Italian top-flight without at least one victory.

Antonio Sanabria gave Torino the lead from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

But Frank Tsadjout leveled nine minutes after the break and Emanuele Valeri appeared to have turned the match around completely 15 minutes from time.

However, substitute Wilfried Singo equalized four minutes later to prevent Cremonese from recording its first victory back in Serie A.

Last-placed Cremonese was 10 points from safety, while Torino inched to within a point of the final qualifying position for European competition.

