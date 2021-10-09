Craig Anderson makes 18 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.

JJ Peterka, Zemgus Girgensons, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres. They finished the exhibition season 2-3-1.

Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings were 4-4-0 in the preseason.

PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tanner Jeannot scored the deciding goal midway through the third period in Nashville’s victory over Carolina in the preseason finale for both teams.

Roman Josi, Yakov Trenin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped 23 of 24 shots in the first two period, and David Rittich made 11 saves on 13 shots in the third.

Jordan Martinook, Ethan Bear and Stefan Noesen scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen made 13 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Pat Maroon scored two power-play goals 2 minutes apart late in the third period to push Tampa Bay past Florida.

Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves.

Kevin Connauton and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots.

AVALANCHE 4, STARS 2

DENVER (AP) -Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to help Colorado beat Dallas.

Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche. Jonas Johansson had 18 saves.

Dallas received goals from

Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson scored for the Stars. Braden Holtby started in goal and had 18 saves through two periods, and Anton Khudobin stopped nine shots in the third.

RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS 4, OT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Filip Chytil got his third goal of the game 2:06 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers past the Islanders.

Vitali Kravtsov and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev had 14 saves.

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal each scored twice for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin finished with 13 saves.

At the start of the third period, the Rangers announced Strome suffered an upper-body injury and would not return to the game. Strome collided with Scott Mayfield near the end of the second, and after laying prone on the ice for a moment, skated to the bench where he sat doubled over.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Jason Zucker scored 1:18 into overtime to give Pittsburgh the win against Columbus.

Chad Ruhwedel, Bryan Rust, and Teddy Blueger added goals for Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sean Kuraly, and Max Domi scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 1

TORONTO (AP) – John Tavares and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist as Toronto beat Ottawa.

Pierre Engvall and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Maple Leafs, who were again without Auston Matthews. The star forward is listed as day-to-day while recovering from offseason surgery on his left wrist. Jack Campbell had 18 saves.

Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Matt Murray started in goal and had 13 saves on 16 shots in his half of the game, and Anton Forsberg stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

SHARKS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Adin Hill made 25 saves in a shutout to help San Jose beat Vegas.

Jonathan Dahlen, Kevin Labanc, William Eklund, and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks.

Robin Lehner had 30 saves for the Golden Knights.

BLACKHAWKS 5, WILD 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots and Jonathan Toews scored two power play goals to lead Chicago past Minnesota.

Henrik Borgstrom, Alex DeBrincat, and Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Blackhawks.

Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild, and Kaapo Kahkonen allowed had 32 saves.

OILERS 3, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Evan Bouchard and Brendan Perlini scored 49 seconds apart in the first period, Edmonton beat Vancouver.

Kailer Yamamoto had a short-handed goal in the second period for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen started and stopped all 11 shots he faced in the first period, and Stuart Skinner had 15 saves over the final 40 minutes.

Phillip Di Giuseppe and J.T. Miller scored in the third period for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko had 15 saves.

DUCKS 4, KINGS 3, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Comtois scored in regulation and got the winning goal in the shootout to lead Anaheim past Los Angeles.

Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique also scored regulation, and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied in the shootout for Anaheim. John Gibson had 29 saves.

Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and Vladimir Tkachev also scored for the Kings. Vilardi also scored in the shootout. Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots.

—

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap-sports