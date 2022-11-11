GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Shawndarius Cowart scored 19 points, Cameron Christon added 17 and Grambling led the entire game in beating Colorado 83-74 on Friday night.

It was Grambling’s first win against a Power 5 opponent since a 2017 victory over Georgia Tech. Colorado lost for the first time in 14 games against Southwestern Athletic Conference programs.

The Tigers (2-0) were largely never threatened.

Zahad Munford’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 60-44 lead with 12:47 left, and it was 70-53 when Christon made 1 of 2 foul shots with 5:55 remaining. Luke O’Brien’s layup reduced Colorado’s deficit to 79-72 with 54 seconds left but the Buffs (1-1) couldn’t get closer.

Terrence Lewis scored 15 points off the bench for Grambling and Carteare Gordon scored 14.

Grambling built a 24-11 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game and went to intermission up 46-32.

KJ Simpson scored 16 points for Colorado. Nique Clifford had 15, J’Vonne Hadley scored 12 and Jalen Gabbidon added 11.

