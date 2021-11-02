Couturier, Flyers win 3-0 to hand winless Coyotes 10th loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four.

Arizona (0-9-1) lost its 10th game to start the season and remains the only winless team in the NHL. The Coyotes, who dropped a club-record 11 in a row to begin the 2017-18 season, will look for their first victory when they wrap up a six-game trip on Friday at Anaheim. Arizona did pick up a point with a shootout loss to Buffalo on Oct. 16.

The 1943-44 Rangers set the NHL record, going 15 games without a win to start the season.

Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves in a strong performance for Arizona.

CANADIENS 3, RED WINGS 0

MONTREAL (AP) – Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Montreal beat Detroit.

Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their last four games – all on the road. Allen got his 23rd career shutout.

Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

TORONTO (AP) – Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading Toronto to its third straight win.

Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both of Matthews’ goals, and William Nylander added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs.

Robin Lehner had 29 saves for Vegas, which was without several top players because of injuries, including captain Mark Stone (lower body), Max Pacioretty (broken left foot), William Karlsson (broken foot), Alex Tuch (shoulder), Zach Whitecloud (lower body) and Nolan Patrick (undisclosed).

Marner scored in the first period for a second straight game. Matthews notched a power-play goal early in the second and scored again in the final minute of the second period.

Campbell stopped 12 shots in the third and earned his first shutout since stopping the Calgary Flames 2-0 on March 20, 2021.’

WILD 5, SENATORS 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime to lift Minnesota.

Marcus Foligno scored twice for the Wild, who got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time – all by one goal. Caleb Addison and Nico Sturm also scored. Cam Talbot had 24 saves.

Ten players had points for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had a goal and assist. Nick Paul, Josh Norris and Chris Tierney added goals. Michael Del Zotto had two assists. Filip Gustavsson overcame a shaky start and made 38 saves, including 20 in the third period.

On the winner, Kevin Fiala gathered the puck in his own zone, fought off Tim Stutzle into the Senators’ end and fed a pass across to Kaprizov. Last season’s Calder Trophy winner went down to one knee and scored from near the right dot.

JETS 4, STARS 3, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in the shootout in his return from COVID-19 protocol to lead Winnipeg.

Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots. Kyle Connor also scored in the shootout.

Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Braden Holtby made 33 saves. Joe Pavelski scored in the shootout for the Stars.

DUCKS 4, DEVILS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Troy Terry had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games, John Gibson made 28 saves and Anaheim beat New Jersey.

Terry’s three-point night gives him the NHL’s longest active and overall point streak with seven goals and five assists during the nine-game span. It is the longest point streak by a Ducks player since Ryan Getzlaf had an 11-game run during the 2015-16 season.

Gibson recorded his 23rd career shutout in his 330th appearance. It is also his fifth win in seven games against the Devils.

Getzlaf had a power-play goal and two assists while Isac Lundestrom added a short-handed score for the Ducks, who have earned a point in four straight games and have won two straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for New Jersey, which was blanked for the first time this season.

PREDATORS 3, FLAMES 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Matt Duchene scored at 1:37 of overtime as Nashville snapped Calgary’s six-game win streak.

On a 2-on-1 rush following a stretch of extended pressure from the Flames, Mikael Granlund fed Duchene, who lifted a shot over Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom as he slid across.

Duchene had a goal and an assist and Predators starter Juuse Saros stopped 38 shots in the win.

Luke Kunin scored his first of the season and Filip Forsberg added a goal for Nashville, which has won four straight. Granlund had two assists.

Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Kylington scored for Calgary. Markstrom stopped 19 shots in the loss.

CANUCKS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and Vancouver rallied to beat New York.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes.

Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Canucks, who won at home for the first time this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland contributed a pair of assists. Demko finished with 20 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

SHARKS 5, SABRES 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist, and San Jose beat Buffalo.

The Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and head coach Bob Boughner to NHL COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game.

Jonathan Dahlen returned from protocol to score his fourth goal of the season, Mario Ferraro added his first along with an assist, and Ryan Merkley scored the first of his career. Rudolfs Balcers had two assists and James Reimer stopped 25 shots.

Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres and Drake Caggiula added one. Vinnie Hinostroza had two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. Craig Anderson finished with 22 saves.

Timo Meier was placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game, joining Sharjs teammates Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Assistant coach John MacLean filled in for Boughner behind the bench. Head trainer Ray Tufts was also added to protocol.

