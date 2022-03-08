LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas postponed until next month a hearing in an assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants — Darrin Young and Percy Harris — did not have to appear in court in person Tuesday while a prosecutor acknowledged that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to their attorneys.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia reset the hearing for April 25.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl game before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14. Each faces felony charges of battery causing substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

Young’s attorney, John Spilotro, said defense lawyers also were awaiting evidence relating to statements the men allegedly made in a limousine while returning to their hotels following the 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 attack at an elevator of the rooftop Drai’s nightclub.

Police have said surveillance video shows the alleged victim stepped toward the elevator with the four men and several other people, Kamara put his hand on the man’s chest to stop him, the man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

More punches followed, the man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, police said, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Lammons’ attorney, Ross Goodman, has acknowledged that police allege his client threw the first punch.

Attorneys for all four men say they intend to plead not guilty.

Kamara, 26, is one of the top running backs in the NFL. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons.

Lammons, 26, signed with three NFL teams in 2018 — the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins — before signing with the Chiefs in 2019. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2020.

This story has been updated to correct the date Darrin Young and Percy Harris were arrested: Feb. 14, not Feb. 7.