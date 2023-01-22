LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Abdoul Karim Coulibaly finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds to power UMass Lowell to a 98-79 victory over Bryant on Sunday.

Coulibaly sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor and had six offensive rebounds for the River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks and Everette Hammond both scored 17. Ayinde Hikim pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Mikey Watkins scored 13 points off the bench.

Charles Pride hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 to pace the Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3). He added seven rebounds. Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 11.

UMass Lowell led 57-31 at halftime.

