The golf world is still abuzz after Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz captured the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach this past weekend.

The 25-year-old Punahou graduate secured her first career tour victory, putting her in league with Michelle Wie West as the only players from Hawaii to win a major tournament.

The victory not only comes with a lucrative $2 million prize but following the monumental win, Corpuz saw her rankings skyrocket, moving up from 32nd to 8th in the Race to the CME Globe season standings and from 29th to 6th in the Rolex World Rankings.

Next on her schedule, Corpuz will return to action in Ohio at the LPGA’s Dana Open, which begins this Thursday.