Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz remains in serious contention heading into the weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The Punahou graduate carded a second round 2-under, 70 on Friday, moving to 5-under par through 36 holes.

The 25 year old bogeyed on 18, one of just two holes over par on the day to go with her four birdies.

When the former USC All-American signed her score card she was in a tie for second place just two swings off of the lead.

Corpuz, who has five career top ten finishes including two this season enter the tournament ranked 29th in the women’s world rankings and 32nd in the season race to the CME globe championship.

fellow Hawaii natives Michelle Wie West, Allysha Mae Mateo, and Marissa Chow fared in their second rounds at the major tournament.