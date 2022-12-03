HANOVER, N.H. (AP) – Ryan Cornish scored 18 points as Dartmouth beat CSU Bakersfield 79-54 on Saturday.

Cornish was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Big Green (4-5). Dusan Neskovic scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Demilade Adelekun shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marvin McGhee led the way for the Roadrunners (4-4) with 20 points. Kaleb Higgins added nine points for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Ugnius Jarusevicius finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.