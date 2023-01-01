HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Greg Dolan scored 15 points as Cornell beat Dartmouth 74-63 in an Ivy League opener on Sunday.

Dolan had three steals for the Big Red (11-3). Isaiah Gray added 12 points and six rebounds. Chris Manon also scored 12.

The Big Green (4-11) were led by Dame Adelekun with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Cornish added 11 points and seven rebounds and two steals. Cam Krystowiak also recorded 11 points. Dartmouth has lost six straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Cornell hosts Pennsylvania and Dartmouth visits Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.