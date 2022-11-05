SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Chevan Cordeiro completed 27 of 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdown and Kairee Robinson ran for two TDs to help San Jose State beat Colorado State 28-16 Saturday night.

Robinson scored on a 5-yard run to give San Jose State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) its first lead of the game at 14-10 with 10:56 left in the third quarter.

Cordeiro threw a 35-yard TD pass to Elijah Cooks that made it 21-10 early in the fourth. Colorado State’s Tory Horton scored on a 40-yard reception with 4:21 to play but Robinson capped a six-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring about 2 minutes later.

Avery Morrow, on the game’s third play from scrimmage, ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run that gave Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 Mountain West) a 7-0 lead. Cordeiro tied it when he threw a 2-yard TD pass to Dominick Mazotti early in the second quarter but Michael Boyle kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-7 lead before halftime.

Morrow finished with 17 carries for 124 yards and Horton added nine receptions for 196 yards.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2