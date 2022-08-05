CHICAGO (AP)Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night.

Chicago (24-8) tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by the 2013 team. The Sky have a two-game lead over second-place Las Vegas with four games to play.

Rebekah Gardner and Azura Stevens each added 11 points for Chicago (24-8). Stevens also had six rebounds and five blocks. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 10 points, and Candace Parker added nine.

Myisha Hines-Allen, who was in the starting lineup with Elena Delle Donne out on a rest day, scored 21 points to lead Washington (20-13). Shakira Austin added 17 points.

DREAM 88, SPARKS 86

ATLANTA (AP) – Cheyenne Parker drove the baseline and made a go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds left to lift Atlanta.

Los Angeles called a timeout after Parker’s make and Nneka Ogwumike sank a shot from the baseline but it was ruled after the buzzer. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the ball was in Ogwumike’s hands when the buzzer sounded.

Rhyne Howard scored 28 points for Atlanta (14-18). Parker finished with 15 points, and Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell each scored 12.

Brittney Sykes scored 23 points and Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles (12-20), which has lost six straight games. Ogwumike moved past Angel McCoughtry for 17th in WNBA history with 2,021 made field goals.

—

