SAO PAULO (AP)South American soccer body CONMEBOL has moved this year’s Copa Sudamericana final from the Brazilian capital city of Brasilia to Cordoba, Argentina.

CONMEBOL said in a statement Thursday the change was requested by Brazil’s soccer confederation due to the country’s first round of the general elections scheduled for Oct.2, a day after the club tournament final.

This year’s final will be hosted at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. The same venue hosted the final of the tournament in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from watching an all- Argentine match between winners Defensa y Justicia and Lanus.

