TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Jalen Cook recorded 30 points as Tulane beat South Florida 84-66 on Saturday night.

Cook had five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Green Wave (17-7, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Kevin Cross scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Forbes shot 6 for 16, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bulls (11-16, 4-10) were led in scoring by Ryan Conwell, who finished with 20 points. Tyler Harris added 19 points for South Florida. In addition, Keyshawn Bryant had nine points and three blocks.

Tulane took the lead with 3:03 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-31 at halftime, with Cook racking up 17 points. Tulane extended its lead to 80-56 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run.

