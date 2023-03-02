FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Supreme Cook scored 26 points as Fairfield beat Quinnipiac 92-82 on Thursday night.

Cook finished 12 of 15 from the floor for the Stags (13-17, 9-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Caleb Fields scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Allan Jeanne-Rose recorded 18 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 12 for 14 from the line.

The Bobcats (19-11, 10-9) were led by Tyrese Williams, who recorded 18 points. Luis Kortright added 17 points and five assists for Quinnipiac. In addition, Dezi Jones finished with 15 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.