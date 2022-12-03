NEW YORK (AP)Blair Thompson had 13 points in Columbia’s 56-52 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Thompson had six rebounds for the Lions (3-7). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 10 points and nine rebounds. Avery Brown scored nine points.

The Wildcats (2-5) were led in scoring by Clarence O. Daniels II, who finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. New Hampshire also got 11 points and four assists from Kyree Brown. Jaxson Baker also put up 11 points.

