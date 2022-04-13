ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks were missing John Collins and Lou Williams for their NBA play-in game Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of a right ring finger sprain and a sprained right foot. He has resumed 4-on-4 workouts but is still not ready for game action.

Williams was out because of lower back discomfort.

Gordon Hayward remained sidelined for the Hornets with a sore left foot. He has played only one game, for less than 17 minutes, since Feb. 7.

