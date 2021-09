COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: OSU’s Henderson runs for 277 yards

STARS

-TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State, broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record, running for 277 yards and three as the No. 9 Buckeyes pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20

-Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, set a FCS record for passing yards in a half with 487, finishing with 542 yards overall and six TDs in a 62-56 win over Western Illinois.

-Matt Corral, Mississippi, passed for 335 yards and three TDs, ran for four scores, and the No. 17 Rebels beat Tulane 61-21,

-Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, rushed for 218 yards and two TDs to help the Cowboys escape with a 21-20 victory over Boise State.

-Sam Howell, North Carolina, threw five TD passes and ran for a career-best 112 yards as the No. 21 Tar Heels took over after halftime to beat Virginia 59-39.

-Max Johnson, LSU, passed for 372 yards and a career-best five TDs as the Tigers topped Central Michigan 49-21.

-Wiley Hartley, Campbell, threw six touchdown passes and the Camels forced a program-record 10 turnovers in a 72-0 rout over Presbyterian.

-Malik Willis, Liberty, threw for four TDs and ran for two more in a 45-17 win over Old Dominion.

-Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, threw for 444 yards and four TDs in a 56-10 win over Central Connecticut.

-Tyler Shough, Texas Tech, threw for 399 yards and four TDs to spark a 54-21 victory against Florida International.

-KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three TDs to lead the No. 20 Razorbacks to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

-Dylan Morris, Washington, passed for 367 yards and three TDs, and the Huskies rebounded from two disappointing losses with a 52-3 win over Arkansas State.

-Aaron Shampklin, Harvard, ran for 183 yards and two TDs in a 44-9 win over Georgetown.

-Payton Thorne, Michigan State, passed for 261 yards and four TDs as the Spartans extended their unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17.

-Sean Tucker, Syracuse, scored five touchdowns and the Orange defeated Albany 62-24.

-Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis, had 178 yards rushing and three TDs in a 60-27 win over Dixie State.

-Tyler Goodson, Iowa, ran for a career-high 153 yards and three TDs to help the No. 5 Hawkeyes beat Kent State 30-7.

-DJ Irons, Akron, threw three TD passes and ran for another score in a 35-14 victory over Bryant.

-Cole Smith, Princeton, passed for 412 yards and three TDs in a 32-0 win over Lehigh.

-Kasim Hill, Rhode Island, threw for 321 and accounted for four TDs in a 45-24 win over Brown.

-Trey Potts, Minnesota, ran for 121 yards and three TDs, and the Gophers won their 21st straight nonconference game by beating the Buffaloes 30-0.

—

TIDE TOPS GATORS

Bryce Young’s first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama hold off No. 11 Florida 31-29.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.

The Gators have dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected, with 14 1/2-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

—

WHITE OUT WIN

Jaquan Brisker skipped across a field littered with white pom poms and toward a row of Penn State students painted white from head to toe.

The Nittany Lions’ star safety had a big smile on his face, and it didn’t fade one bit even as he tripped over a photographer while celebrating a dramatic win on a raucous night in Happy Valley.

Brisker broke up a desperation pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat No. 22 Auburn 28-20.

Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State welcomed back its white out crowd to Beaver Stadium for a rare visit from a Southeastern Conference teams.

—

NUMBERS

9-Years since Rutgers started 3-0 before this season.

13-Years since Oregon State’s last shutout before a 42-0 win over FCS opponent Idaho.

43-Years since Utah State’s previous 3-0 start.

44-Years since Minnesota’s last road shutout against a Power Five team before beating Colorado 30-0.

—

ANNIVERSARY GAME

Oklahoma and Nebraska played as if they were trying to uphold the history of the rivalry.

Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska 23-16.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the ”Game of the Century” – No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 – the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest. The programs had a fierce, yet respectful rivalry in the Big Eight and Big 12, with Nebraska winning five national titles and Oklahoma claiming four between 1970 and 2000.

It was their first meeting since 2010 – right before Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten – and much closer than expected.

—

