COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: MSU’s Walker runs for five TDs

STARS

-Kenneth Walker, Michigan State, ran for 197 yards and five TDs, lifting the No. 8 Spartans to a 37-33 comeback win over No. 6 Michigan.

-Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, had four sacks and forced two fumbles to help lead the Wildcats to a 31-12 victory over TCU.

-Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, threw for a school-record 519 yards and four TDs in the No. 17 Pirates’ 38-34 loss to Miami.

-Tyler Badie, Missouri, ran for 254 of 294 his total yards and had two TDs in a 37-28 win over Vanderbilt.

-Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, threw for 402 yards and six TDs and the No. 4 Sooners finally put together a complete game, rolling past Texas Tech 52-21.

-Cole Johnson, James Madison, threw for 307 yards and a school-record six TDs in a 45-21 win over Elon.

-Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, accounted for 463 yards and five TDs to help No. 13 Wake Forest beat Duke 45-7.

-Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, ran for 199 yards and raced 91 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to help the No. 11 Irish hold off upset-minded North Carolina 44-34.

-Mikey Keene, UCF, threw a career-best five TD passes in a 49-7 win over Temple

-Jake Bentley, South Alabama, threw four TD passes in the first half of a 31-13 win over Arkansas State.

-Jake Chisholm, Dayton, rushed for 157 yards and scored four TDs to lead the Flyers past Butler 38-31.

-Sean Tucker, Syracuse, ran for 206 yards and a TD in a 21-6 win over Boston College.

-Trae Self, Stephen F. Austin, threw for 346 yards and a career-high five TDs in a 41-27 win over Abilene Christian.

-Andrew Body, Texas Southern, accounted for 392 yards and five TDs in a 59-17 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

-Carson Strong, Nevada, threw for 417 yards and four TDs to help the Wolf Pack defeat UNLV 51-20.

WALKER LEADS SPARTANS

Kenneth Walker earned the right to stump for Heisman Trophy votes and humbly refused, shaking off questions about the coveted award as if they were linebackers trying to tackle him.

Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 for a thrilling comeback win on Saturday.

The Spartans trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before rallying as Walker boosted his chances of being selected college football’s most outstanding player.

Walker’s fifth touchdown – a 23-yard run – lifted the Spartans to a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining. He had 8.6 yards a carry, an average that spiked thanks to his 58-yard touchdown that helped the Spartans pull into a 30-all tie early in the fourth quarter.

BUCKEYES RISING

Facing adversity for the first time in more than a month, Ohio State showed off the mettle the Buckeyes believe they’ll need to get through the rest of a rugged Big Ten schedule.

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards on a season-high 28 carries and No. 5 Ohio State made just enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24.

The Buckeyes finally finished off the Nittany Lions on Noah Ruggles’ fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left to make it a nine-point lead.

Three days before the first College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes like where they stand.

NUMBERS

57-Total yards allowed by San Diego in a 21-14 win over Valpraiso.

65-Career touchdown passes by Louisiana-Lafayette’s Levi Lewis to break Jake Delhomme’s school record.

92-Percent of his passes (36 of 39) completed by Mississippi State’s Will Rogers to break a SEC record.

DEFENSIVE COCKTAIL PARTY

Raise a glass to Georgia’s defense. Or three, actually – one for each second-quarter turnover that turned the rivalry known as ”The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” into another lopsided affair.

The top-ranked Bulldogs and the nation’s No. 1 defense dominated Florida, scoring three touchdowns off miscues in a 12-play sequence that carried them to a 34-7 victory, their fourth in five years in the neutral-site game.

Georgia won its 12th straight since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago. The Bulldogs’ injury-riddled defense allowed 571 yards in that one, the most in coach Kirby Smart’s six seasons.

Georgia vowed to not let it happen again and responded with another demoralizing effort that might be their most impressive all season.

The Gators finally got on the scoreboard with 2:49 remaining, extending their scoring streak to 418 games. They have scored in every outing since getting shut out by Auburn in 1988.

