HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Feb. 11, the Department of Health (DOH) served a Notice of Violation to Paradise Beverages, Inc. for "illegally discharging pollutants such as alcoholic and carbonated beverages from unsold products into State waters on three separate occasions," from their Waipio distribution facility.

The beverage company will have to pay a penalty of $75,000 and make some corrective actions.