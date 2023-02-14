Ten players to watch in college baseball in 2023, listed in alphabetical order:

MAUI AHUNA, TENNESSEE

One of the top defensive shortstops in the country steps into the spotlight after playing his first two seasons for a Kansas team at the bottom of the Big 12. He batted .357 with 75 runs scored, 27 doubles, seven triples, nine homers, 73 RBIs and 21 steals in 103 games for the Jayhawks.

ENRIQUE BRADFORD, VANDERBILT

The most exciting player in college baseball stole 46 bases without getting caught last season and is 93 for 96 in his career. The Commodores’ leadoff man batted .317 with eight homers and 36 RBIs and an SEC-leading five triples.

MICHAEL CARICO, DAVIDSON

Carico led the country with a .559 on-base percentage, set set a school record with 21 home runs and was Davidson’s first Atlantic 10 player of the year. The catcher also slugged .843, scored 71 runs and had 43 extra-base hits.

DYLAN CREWS, LSU

He’s the face of college baseball in 2023 and on track to be the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft in July. He was LSU’s first SEC player of the year since 2012 after batting .349 with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers and 72 RBIs. His home run total was LSU’s highest since 2009. He made on error in 175 chances.

CHASE DOLLANDER, TENNESSEE

Dollander is considered the best pitching prospect in years and figures to be a top-five draft pick after his dominant first season with the Volunteers following his transfer from Georgia Southern. He went 10-0, led the country with a 0.80 WHIP, had an SEC-0best 2.39 ERA and struck out 108 in 79 innings.

WYATT LANGFORD, FLORIDA

Langford turned in one of the best offensive seasons in program history while starting all 66 games in left field. He led the SEC and tied Matt LaPorta’s school record with 26 homers, batted .355, scored 73 runs and drove in 63. He also was error-free in 125 total chances.

PAUL SKENES, LSU

The big right-hander won 10 games and hit 13 homers on his way to winning the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year for Air Force. Skenes left the academy to pursue pro baseball. He already has established himself as the Tigers’ Friday night starter. He can play the field, but Tigers probably will use him as a DH.

CAM SMITH, FLORIDA STATE

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound freshman projects as the Seminoles’ third baseman after being ranked the No. 1 shortstop in Florida and No. 53 overall prospect nationally by Perfect Game. He batted .435 with 18 extra-base hits as a senior at Palm Beach (Florida) Central.

GAVIN TURLEY, OREGON STATE

Keep an eye on this freshman, who elected to go to school after the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him in the 19th round last year. D1Baseball.com projects Turley as the Beavers’ opening day right fielder and future center fielder. He hit 15 homers in 33 games as a senior at Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona.

JACOB WILSON, GRAND CANYON

Wilson has quietly developed into one of the nation’s best shortstops playing in the Western Athletic Conference. He batted .358, was the nation’s toughest player to strike out (7 in 246 at-bats) and had 11 games with at least three hits.

