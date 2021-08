Cole strikes out 9, Gallo homers, Yankees beat Angels 2-1

NEW YORK (AP)Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Monday night.

New York has won 10 of 13 and pulled within two games of idle Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the Red Sox with a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

Cole (11-6) went 5 2/3 innings, the only damage against him coming on Justin Upton’s homer in the first. The Yankees’ ace walked one batter and threw 90 pitches.

Gallo hit his 29th homer in the first inning against Jose Suarez (5-6).

Chad Green closed out the ninth for his fourth save.

Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 after homering three times in three games at Yankee Stadium during the Angels’ previous visit.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Brett Phillips had an inside-the-park homer, Brandon Lowe went deep twice, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay dealt Baltimore its 12th consecutive loss.

Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Brosseau also homered for the Rays, who are 12-1 against the Orioles this season.

Josh Fleming (10-6) followed opener Collin McHugh and gave up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Phillips sent a leadoff drive in the sixth off Paul Fry to the left-center field wall that bounded past center fielder Cedric Mullins and was retrieved by left fielder D.J.Stewart. The speedster ended his dash around the bases with a head-first drive to beat a relay throw at the plate.

Matt Harvey (6-12) took the loss, allowing five runs and five hits in 4 ? innings.

BRAVES 12, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) – Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and surging Atlanta beat Miami.

Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.

Trailing 2-1, Atlanta broke it open against Miami starter Braxton Garrett (1-2) and reliever Paul Campbell in the fourth. Freeman hit a three-run blast and Duvall added a two-run shot.

Touki Toussaint (2-2) limited the Marlins to two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the first and Isan Diaz went deep in the second for the Marlins, whose four-game winning streak ended.

REDS 14, CUBS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and Cincinnati sent Chicago to its 12th straight loss.

Joey Votto got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.

Miley (10-4) allowed four hits and struck out seven as the second-place Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games and moved within 7 1/2 games of idle Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Cubs right-hander Justin Steele (2-2) allowed five hits and two runs over four innings.

DODGERS 2, PIRATES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Pittsburgh.

Billy McKinney’s solo shot tied the game in the seventh.

The Dodgers’ winning streak over the Pirates reached 14 games and they’ve won 11 in a row against them at home.

Blake Treinen (3-5) got the win in relief. He struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

The Pirates had the potential tying run in scoring position with one out after newly signed Yoshi Tsutsugo doubled into the left-field corner off Jansen. Tsutsugo moved to third on Hoy Park’s groundout, but Jansen got Ke’Bryan Hayes to ground out to end the game.

Offense was in short supply for both teams. They had three hits each through six scoreless innings.

Chasen Shreve (1-1) took the loss.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the seventh on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger.

GIANTS 7, METS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Kris Bryant hit two home runs, Kevin Gausman set a career high for wins and San Francisco beat New York.

Brandon Crawford had four hits. Brandon Belt also homered and Wilmer Flores added two hits and an RBI. The Giants have won 16 of 21.

Jonathan Villar hit his 14th home run for the Mets. New York has lost four straight.

Bryant, who had a two-run homer in the fifth off Miguel Castro (3-4), connected again in the seventh as part of back-to-back home runs. Pinch-hitter Brandon Belt led off the inning with his 16th of the season.

Gausman (12-5) had seven strikeouts in five innings to beat the Mets for the first time in four career starts. He allowed five hits and three runs. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 26th save.

WHITE SOX 5, ATHLETICS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading Chicago over Oakland.

Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBIs as Chicago improved to an AL-best 40-22 at home. Luis Robert homered, and Dallas Keuchel (8-6) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first win since July 9.

Oakland dropped to 4-3 on a 10-game trip after it lost two of three at last-place Texas over the weekend. It also fell to second in the AL wild-card standings, a half-game back of idle Boston and 1 1/2 games ahead of the New York Yankees.

Matt Chapman homered for the third straight day for the A’s, and Mark Canha had an RBI single.

Hendriks picked up his 27th save in 33 opportunities.

Frankie Montas (9-9) worked five innings, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts and three walks.

ROYALS 7, ASTROS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping struggling Kansas City to a win over AL West-leading Houston.

Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez produced back-to-back two-out singles off Astros reliever Yimi Garcia (3-8) before Perez’s hit.

Scott Barlow (5-3) gave up a homer to Jason Castro in the ninth, but got the win as the Royals ended a four-game losing streak.

Hunter Dozier homered and Ryan O’Hearn drove in a pair of runs as the Royals beat Houston for the first time in five tries.

Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Correa went deep for the Astros.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 5

DENVER (AP) – C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning and Colorado handed San Diego its fifth loss in six games.

It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2).

Connor Joe homered on his 29th birthday, and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies.

San Diego had tied it in the top of the ninth on Trent Grisham’s two-out, three-run homer against Daniel Bard (6-5).

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela tossed seven strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits.

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled and scored in his second game back from a partially dislocated left shoulder.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 4, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give Minnesota a victory over Cleveland, the second straight walkoff for the Twins.

Polanco lined a double down the right-field line off Nick Wittgren (2-6) to score the winning runs.

Caleb Thielbar (5-0), Minnesota’s fourth reliever, pitched a 1-2-3 final inning, including strikeouts of Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer.

Kepler and Ryan Jeffers homered, Josh Donaldson had three hits and Luis Arraez a pair of hits for Minnesota. Zimmer and Amed Rosario each had two hits for Cleveland.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports