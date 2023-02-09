LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Josh Cohen had 27 points and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Cohen also added 11 rebounds for the Red Flash (9-15, 6-5 Northeast Conference). Maxwell Land scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and added five rebounds. Brad McCabe was 3 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Nico Galette finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (13-14, 6-6). Joey Reilly added 17 points and four steals for Sacred Heart. In addition, Raheem Solomon finished with 13 points and two steals.

