CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained a week ago in a win over Appalachian State.

The school announced McCall’s status Wednesday. The injury’s recovery timeline means that McCall’s availability for a potential Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 is in question.

A school spokesman said in a text to The AP that McCall will not need surgery.

The Chanticleers (8-1, 5-1) have a one-game lead in the East Division over first-year league member James Madison. Coastal Carolina would also be in line to host the game as the division winner with the best overall record.

McCall will be out for Coastal’s home game with Southern Miss on Saturday. The team plays at Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Nov. 19 before closing the regular season at James Madison.

McCall is a two-time Sun Belt player of the year and is fifth in the country in passing efficiency (176.10). He set an NCAA mark in that category last season (207.65)

McCall, a 6-foot-3, fourth-year junior from Indian Trail, North Carolina, has started the past three seasons, throwing for 7,700 yards with 75 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 33 games, 31 of them starts.

