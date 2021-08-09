Jiménez, Anderson power White Sox past Twins 11-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Eloy Jimenez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1 Monday night.

Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Center fielder Luis Robert came off the 60-day injured list and delivered an RBI double and single for the AL Central leaders.

Jimenez became the first White Sox player with consecutive games of at least two homers and five RBIs, and the first in the majors since Bryce Harper for Washington in 2015.

Giolito (9-8) faced the minimum over the first seven innings. The first hit he allowed came on a hard grounder from Luis Arraez to start the fifth inning that glanced off Giolito’s leg.

Miguel Sano homered off Giolito.

Beau Burrows (0-1) allowed seven runs, six earned, over two innings in his first career start.

Yoan Moncada homered in the ninth for Chicago.

YANKEES 8, ROYALS 6, 11 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and New York, after blowing four late leads, held off Kansas City.

Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5.

But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again. They got a two-out RBI single from Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes.

Clay Holmes (4-2) earned the win. Greg Holland (2-5) took the loss. Wandy Peralta earned his third save.

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead single in the seventh and a tiebreaking homer in the ninth for New York.

Kansas City became the first team since 1900 to erase a deficit in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings of a game, according to STATS.

PADRES 8, MARLINS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove relied heavily on his breaking ball and tossed six strong innings with eight strikeouts in San Diego’s win over Miami.

Musgrove (8-7) kept the Marlins off-balance, surrendering one run and five hits.

Eric Hosmer hit an early homer off Zach Thompson (2-5), then added an RBI single in a four-run eighth that broke open the game.

Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson homered and finished with two hits and scored twice.

Thompson worked four innings, allowing four hits, four walks and four earned runs. He struck out two.

INDIANS 9, REDS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading Cleveland to a victory over Cincinnati.

Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

Justin Garza (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Luis Castillo (6-11) allowed eight runs – including two homers – in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander lost for the first time since June 20, a span of nine starts.

Bradley Zimmer hit a 471-foot homer to center field leading off the seventh and drove in two runs.

