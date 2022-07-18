CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall will need right knee surgery and there’s no timetable yet for when he might return to the court, the school said Monday.

Hall is a 6-foot-10 rising junior who averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last season, and led Clemson with 38 blocks – nearly half of the team’s 77.

He had an MRI on Friday that revealed a subluxation of the patella, meaning his right kneecap had slid out of place.

Hall had surgery on one of his feet in the offseason to correct a problem that had lingered much of last year.

”It’s unfortunate, but you can’t change it,” Hall said in a statement. ”Not every road is paved perfectly.”

Hall was expected to take another big step forward for the Tigers next season. Coach Brad Brownell said Hall will stay engaged throughout his latest rehab and help the team will his leadership.

”I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him,” Brownell said.

