SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Donovan Clay scored 19 points as Missouri State defeated UIC 63-59 on Tuesday night.

Clay added seven rebounds for the Bears (11-10, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Alston Mason added 19 points while shooting 5 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Jonathan Mogbo shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jace Carter led the Flames (9-13, 1-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Filip Skobalj added 18 points and two steals for UIC. In addition, Trevante Anderson had 11 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Flames.

