CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Stephen Clark scored 28 points as Citadel beat Western Carolina 65-61 on Saturday.

Clark had eight rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 Southern Conference). Jackson Price scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Austin Ash was 4 of 12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (10-9, 3-3) were led in scoring by Vonterius Woolbright, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tyzhaun Claude added 17 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks for Western Carolina. In addition, Tyler Harris had eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Citadel is a Thursday matchup with UNC Greensboro on the road, while Western Carolina hosts Wofford on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.