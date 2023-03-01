PITTSBURGH (AP)Jimmy Clark III had 18 points in Duquesne’s 88-79 win against UMass on Wednesday night.

Clark had eight assists and five steals for the Dukes (20-10, 10-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dae Dae Grant scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 16 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. David Dixon shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

RJ Luis finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Minutemen (14-15, 5-12). Dyondre Dominguez added 17 points and nine rebounds for UMass. Isaac Kante also had 15 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.