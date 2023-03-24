FC Cincinnati has been playing Nashville SC since the 2018 USL Championship, but is still waiting for its first win in this fixture in MLS.

For that reason, Nashville coach Gary Smith expects to see a response from Cincy when the two sides meet Saturday.

After a strong start to the 2023 season ahead of its first trip to GEODIS Park, Cincinnati is third in the Eastern Conference. Nashville is fourth.

“They’ve moved in a very positive direction, and they’ll be very confident,” Smith said of Cincinnati. “I think there’s a large part of them that would like to put us in our place. I think you get that in any rivalry. We want to make sure we stay on top.”

Confident or not, Cincy coach Pat Noonan does not see Nashville becoming any easier to beat.

“They’ve been a consistently strong team under Gary Smith,” he said. “Very organized, very disciplined. They understand how to win. And we saw them in preseason training, and it’s evident they’ve added a different dynamic this year.”

Noonan was referring to Nashville’s offseason additions of wingers Jacob Shaffelberg and Fafa Picault.

“Those guys are providing more speed on the outside, with wider distribution,” he said. “When we saw them in preseason, they were very aggressive in their press and had good speed in transition. Something a little different than what we’ve seen.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Walker Zimmerman

Nashville lost 1-0 to the New England Revolution last time out, yet that was the first goal it has conceded all season. The solid start has been built on the back of a strong defense that has Zimmerman at its center. He and his colleagues will be looking for another clean sheet this week.

FC Cincinnati – Junior Moreno

Moreno is a holding midfielder, intended to give Cincinnati some solidity behind the attack, but that is not exactly how it played out in the team’s last game against the Chicago Fire. A 3-3 draw saw Cincy down 3-1 entering the closing stages, but Moreno netted a late leveler after having actually opened the scoring earlier on. He matched his goals total from the entirety of last season in one game but might settle for keeping Nashville quiet this time.

MATCH PREDICTION – NASHVILLE WIN

– The last meeting between the sides was a draw, but that game was played in Cincinnati and Nashville is a different beast at home. The club has won five of its past seven games at home.

– Against Cincinnati, Nashville has had four MLS meetings all-time without a defeat.

– The visitors will find hope in the form of their away form, unbeaten in eight regular season games on the road. It has been almost 10 years, however, since any team went nine without defeat away from home.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nashville SC 59.0 percent

FC Cincinnati 16.5 percent

Draw 24.5 percent