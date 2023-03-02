GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Cameron Christon had 14 points to lead Grambling to a 60-48 victory over Alabama A&M on Thursday night, extending its win streak to eight.

Christon added five assists for the Tigers (21-8, 14-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shawndarius Cowart scored 14 points and Jourdan Smith pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Olisa Akonobi led the Bulldogs (13-17, 9-8) with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Lorenzo Downey scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling hosts Alabama State, while Alabama A&M visits Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.