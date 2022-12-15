LONDON (AP)Chilean tennis player Barbara Gatica Aviles has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.

The 26-year-old Gatica Aviles, whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158, was also fined $5,000.

”The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment,” the ITIA said in a statement.

The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid.

A hearing officer found Gatica Aviles guilty of violating three sections of the sport’s anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.

