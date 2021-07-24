Chiefs open training camp, place Watts on PUP list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off training camp Saturday by placing veteran safety Armani Watts on the physically unable to perform list and moving rookie defensive end Malik Herring to the non-football injury list.

Watts sustained a foot fracture during offseason workouts in May and wasn’t expected to be ready to practice when veterans report to training camp on Monday. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Watts is progressing well in his recovery but he didn’t place a timetable on the safety’s return to action.

A 2018 fourth-round draft choice for the Chiefs, Watts has emerged as a key special teams performer, playing in all 16 regular-season games during the past two seasons. He saw action on 80.7% of the club’s special teams snaps last season and also played 101 snaps on defense while matching his career-high with 17 total tackles.

Herring, an undrafted rookie free agent, suffered a torn ACL during practice for the Senior Bowl in January and is expected to miss the season. The 22-year-old from Georgia had four sacks and 13 tackles for a loss during four seasons for the Bulldogs, playing in 52 games with 17 starts. The Chiefs anticipate Herring competing for a roster spot in 2022.

Both players will continue counting on the team’s 90-man active roster. The Chiefs still have one more roster move to make in order free space for veteran free-agent defensive Alex Okafor, who agree to terms with the club on a one-year deal earlier this week and is expected to report to camp with other veterans Monday.