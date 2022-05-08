LONDON (AP)Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2 on Sunday.

A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time.

Martha Thomas’ header for fourth-place United was canceled out by Erin Cuthbert and Ella Toone’s strike in the 25th was followed by Kerr’s equalizing volley a minute into the second half.

Guro Reiten’s close-range finish gave Chelsea the lead for the first time in the 51st minute and another volley from Kerr in the 66th wrapped up a fifth WSL title for Emma Hayes’ side.

Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, which closed the WSL season by beating Reading 4-0 and finished third to take the final Champions League place.

—

